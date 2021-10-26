Obituary: Christopher Richard Anderson

Christopher Richard Anderson was born December 8, 1983, in Shelby, Montana to Steve Anderson and Page Turner. In 1986, the family moved to Great Falls and Christopher attended Lewis and Clark Elementary, East Junior High, and finally Great Falls High School. He loved playing football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. Most of the time, kids would gather at our house or down to Pinski Park for some football.

Above all things, Christopher loved animals and was constantly bringing home strays. Christopher worked odd jobs here and there, like so many other teens who are trying to find their place in the world, but finally began working with his brothers and dad in the family business. He learned how to drive trucks, run heavy machinery, and got very adept at many of the jobs required to help run the business.

He loved the heat and the ocean which he got in abundance every opportunity that presented itself. Christopher worked a few odd jobs, then settled in as an Uber/Lyft Driver, which gave him the hours he preferred to work, and time to work on his book of the world. Every summer his niece, Aubrey Lee, would come down to Texas. They spent hours together having special times at Six Flags, the horse races, the beach, the zoo, visiting family, or just hanging out. He loved her with all his heart, cherished every moment and always looked forward to summers.

His death, such a tragedy, mental illness finally, and absolutely, took over his world. There was no talking him out of his depression; no convincing him that things could once again be bright, or that happiness is always right around the corner. Christopher could not see past his broken spirit, and so he decided to end his life on October 19, 2021, in Great Falls, Montana.