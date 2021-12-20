Obituary: Cindy Florence Ehnes

Cynthia (Cindy) Florance Ehnes of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully in her home of natural causes on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Cindy was born in Great Falls, MT on February 10, 1957, to Henry Ehnes and Lee (Norris) Ehnes. She graduated from Minot High School in 1975 after the family moved from Great falls to Wyoming to North Dakota.

Cindy returned to Great Falls, married, and had one daughter, Crystal and stepson, Yuma.

Cindy enjoyed her time as a foster godparent at the elementary schools. She loved animals, especially horses and most importantly her dogs. However, most important to her were her two grandchildren.

Cindy is survived by her daughter, Crystal Jackson; her two grandchildren, Mylee and Braydon Barber; three brothers, Gary, Ron, and Tony Ehnes; along with many more family members near and far.