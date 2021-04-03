Obituary: Clara Rose Atkinson

Clara Mai Rose Atkinson, 75, Fort Benton, left this world Sunday, March 21. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, her loss echoes painfully to all who loved her. Born to Lester H. and Caroline (Springer) Rose on April 25, 1945 in Chamberlain, South Dakota, Clara married Melvin “Red” Atkinson and they settled in Fort Benton.

She was a long-time member of the Fort Benton Methodist Church and loved to help and care for others. During her lifetime she helped support the family as a Great Falls Tribune newspaper delivery person, ran a cleaning business, was a waitress, cook, grocery clerk and a restaurant owner. She loved being the owner of the 3Way Café where she could meet and feed folks. Clara was a talented baker who was well know for her great pies and amazing cinnamon rolls. She loved her family and found great joy spending time with her children and grandchildren.