Obituary: Clarabelle Bangert

On Friday, September 8, 2023, Clarabelle Bangert died in Great Falls, MT of natural causes. She was 91 years old and lived life well.

Clarabelle was born in Windham, Ohio on January 10, 1932. She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1951. She chose banking as her career and retired from Manhattan State Bank in Manhattan, MT.

Clarabelle loved to cook, bake, and to go to church. She also loved to watch Ohio State Buckeye football and Montana State Bobcat football.

Clarabelle is survived by her older brother, Theodore (Pauline); sons, Art (Kareen) Bangert and Ted (Marlene) Bangert; and daughter, Cindy (Rob) Brattain. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jared Bangert, Jessica (Nic) Walraven, and Dan (Amanda) Brattain; and great-grandchildren, Teagan Brattain and soon-to-be Johnny Bobcat.

