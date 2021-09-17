Obituary: Clarence Frank Young

Clarence Frank Young was born on April 30, 1926, in Great Falls, Montana to Frank and Minnie Young. He passed away on September 13, 2021, at age 95. Clarence lived most of his life on a farm/ranch on the Truly Bench, east of the Smith River, which had been started by his grandparents. He attended the Wilson and Woods Schools through the eighth grade, and then attended Great Falls High.

Clarence met the love of his life, Dean Farmer of Belt, at a country dance, where he asked her out to a matinee. They were married on July 23, 1950. Dean and “Clary,” as she called him, had two children, daughter, Sheryl in January of 1954 and son, Dana in December of 1958.

The military called Clarence in 1953. He served in the Army for two years, doing basic training in Fort Ord, California, and then completing his time at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. Clarence enjoyed his time in the Army as a blacksmith instructor and he participated on the Rifle Team. When he came home, Clarence joined the Air National Guard, where he did mechanic work on P51 Mustangs.

Clarence spent most of his lifetime collecting and restoring old steam tractors. His crowning glory was his 1913 Case 110 steam engine, which is in full operating condition still today.