Obituary: Clarence Marvin Fowell

Clarence M. Fowell, age 81, of Mauston and Great Falls, MT, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was born on October 7, 1941, in Richland County, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald and Clara (Luttig) Fowell. Clarence was a 1959 graduate of Ithaca High School.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was an aviation mechanic and electronics technician. He re-enlisted in the Navy and served for 20 years until his retirement. On July 7, 1995, he was united in marriage to Karen S. (Phillips) Even in South Dakota at the Laura Ingalls Homestead. Clarence loved hunting, classic cars, and was an avid football fan. He was very health conscious who kept very fit and active and was a considerate and kind-hearted person.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Bryan Cook, Eric (Gretchen) Fowell, Lorena Swanson (John), Kenda Fowell Acord, and Nathan (Sabrina) Fowell; mother of the children, Doris Carlson; step-children, Rita (Jim) Hyzer, Randall (Darci) Even, Tom (Kristine) Even, and Peter Even (Betsy); 23 grandchildren; and many other beloved family and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



