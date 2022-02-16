Obituary: Clarence Raymond Borske Sr.

Clarence Raymond Borske Sr. passed away on February 9, 2022. Born on November 20, 1936 to Peter and Susan Borske in Iron River, Michigan, and raised in Iron Alvin, Wisconsin.

Clarence held a variety of occupations during his early adulthood. From helping sister in Chester, logging in Idaho, and box making in Illinois, he eventually found his way in the U.S. Army. During his time in the army, he attended basic training in California, then was later sent to signal school in Georgia, and in time completed his GED. After reaching these milestones, he started a Conservation Corps course, then later took business and accounting courses in Great Falls.

Of all his accomplishments, his was especially proud of his time spent working at the Great Northern Railroad section crew, Eddy’s Bakery in both Havre and Great Falls, and finally at both Target and Cocoa Cola until his retirement. Clarence wasn’t one to be kept down and went on to start a small business as a handy man with his two sons.

During his adventures, he found the love of his life, Opal June Heimbigner, in Chester Montana; the young couple were married in June 1956 at the United Methodist Church and shared 65 years together.