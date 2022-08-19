Obituary: Clarence Robert “Skip” Hewitt

The good life of Clarence Robert “Skip” Hewitt began in Havre, Montana on October 19, 1940. Skip spent his last years in Manchester, Montana passing away July 7, 2022, at the age of 81.

The firstborn child of Clarence H. and Vera Darvis Hewitt, Skip was destined to be a great big brother to his two sisters! He loved to tease them, yet would protect and do anything for them.

The young family lived in Havre, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Missoula, Montana before settling in Plentywood, Montana. Skip’s formative years were spent there before moving to Great Falls, Montana to finish high school. He attended Northern Montana College in Havre. Skip always loved cars which led him to an apprenticeship, journeyman, and eventually a career as a master machinist, boring and resurfacing camshafts.

Becky Gray married Skip, sealing their love on July 17, 1981. They lived in Great Falls, Spokane, Washington, Bigfork, Choteau, and Manchester before settling in Plentywood, Montana where Becky passed away in 2010.

