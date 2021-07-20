Obituary: Clarence W. "Jim" Olson

Clarence W. “Jim" Olson, also known as “Ole,” was born to Clarence and Josephine Morrow Olson on September 06, 1941, in Fargo, ND. He died unexpectedly in Great Falls, MT on July 16, 2021.

Jim graduated from Central High School in 1959 and then entered the Navy. Jim served 23 years with the Navy as a 2nd class petty officer and an electronics technician. He finished his naval career in the Navy Reserve. Jim married Janice M. Aline in 1962 and they later divorced.

In 1967 Jim went to work as a “garbologist” as he called it, for the City of Great Falls and completed 30 years of service and retired in 1997 as a Teamster. He also volunteered his time as a Reserve Deputy Sherriff for Cascade County and was a member of the Cascade County Search and Rescue for several years.