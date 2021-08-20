Obituary: Clarice "Teeny" Jean (Sargent) Evans

Clarice Jean “Teeny” (Sargent) Evans, age 84, passed away peacefully in the company of her loved ones on the afternoon of August 17, 2021, at Great Falls Clinic Hospital after a well fought battle to overcome complications from a heart attack and open-heart surgery.

Teeny was born on November 2, 1936, in Whitefish, Montana to Myra Ellen (Maetche) Sargent and Clarence Daniel Sargent. In 1939, the Sargent family moved to Chinook, Montana where her family ran the Milk River Mine.

Teeny married Thomas “Tom” Edmond Evans on September 10, 1953, when their greatest adventures began together. Tom served in the military which took their family to many places across the United States and even to Spain. Her greatest joy and certainly her greatest gift was her devotion and unconditional love for her family. She was kind, generous, hospitable, and spirited. She engraved her love into every heart that ever knew her. She was a very special kind of woman that came from a long line of resilient, persevering, and tenacious people.