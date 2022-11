Obituary: Claryce Viola Fredrickson

Claryce Viola Fredrickson passed away on November 24, 2022. She was born to Martin and Cora Zelmar on April 5, 1927. She was married to Arnold Fredrickson, William Suta, and Donald Tweet.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Tweet, Mary Geiszler, and Gloria (Jim) Conradi. She has seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website .