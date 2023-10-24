Obituary: Claude William "Bill" Hembree

Claude William “Bill” Hembree, age 87, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 16, 2023, surrounded by family in Great Falls, Montana. His presence in our lives will be missed forever.

The first of three children, Bill was born to William E. and Lois Hembree on 4 June 1936, in Tacoma, Washington.

He spent his childhood years in both Washington (Tacoma and Yakima) and Wilsall, Montana. Much of his time outside of school and during the summers was spent in Wilsall as a ranch-hand helping his Grandpa Claude and Grandma Reba Metier. He was the only one that his grandpa allowed to drive both the “CAT” and the G model John Deere tractor.

He also had a love for playing baseball and was a left-handed pitcher. He graduated high school in Wilsall, Montana, May of 1954. Shortly after that and while on a baseball scouting trip in Billings, Montana, rather than sign a baseball contract, he enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF) on June 7, 1954. After that, he would always say… the rest is history!

