Obituary: Claudette Claire (Coderre) Bourcier

Claudette Claire Bourcier passed peacefully away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, following an extended illness. She was born April 13, 1939, to Rheo and Vivian Coderre in Woonsocket, RI. She married her childhood sweetheart, Lucian “Lu” Bourcier, in 1958, thus beginning her journey as a military spouse.

The Air Force moved them from South Texas to Japan to upstate New York and throughout the Midwest, ultimately to Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls in 1974, where they eventually settled after Lu’s retirement in 1976. Along the way they added three daughters and a son to their family. Claudette always found time to knit or sew outfits for her children.

She worked at the Cascade County Historical Society gift shop at Paris Gibson Square for years. She volunteered at the History Museum of Great Falls and the Benefis Hospital gift shop, as well as knitted hats for newborns there.

She was a big fan of the Mollie B. Polka Party show, ABBA, playing cards and Bingo.