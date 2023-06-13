Obituary: Clayton D Clanin

On June 8, 2023, at the age of 90, Clayton Douglas (aka Doug) Clanin transitioned from this earth into the arms of his Lord Jesus Christ. Doug was born June 22, 1932 in Glendale, CA to Clayton and Marjorie (Stevenson) Clanin. After a few months, the family moved back to Marjorie’s hometown on the Crow Indian reservation of Lodge Grass, Montana where Doug grew up fishing, riding horses, and swimming in the Little Big Horn River. He graduated from Lodge Grass High School in 1951. Until the end, Doug looked fondly back on his young life in Lodge Grass and treasured his rich Montana heritage.

After high school, Doug briefly attended Rocky Mountain College but due to financial hardship returned to Lodge Grass to work as a ranch hand for the Dry Well Ranch. In 1952, Doug was drafted into the Army and served as a military policeman in Sandia Base in New Mexico. He would quickly tell you he served his country one year, ten months and fifteen days. After being discharged in 1954 from the Army he completed his bachelor’s degree from Rocky Mountain College in 1957. After graduating Doug moved to Roundup, Montana for his first Industrial Arts teaching position and went on to pursue a master’s degree at Northern University of Colorado in Greeley, Colorado during the summers.

One fateful Sunday in 1958 he decided to go to church with a friend and met the love of his life, Rachel Ann Perkins. Doug and Rachel married in Greeley in 1959 and had their first child, Janice Colleen in 1960. In the fall of 1960, the family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, where Doug obtained a teaching position at Sheridan High School. In 1961, their second daughter, Marcia Kay was born.

The family lived in Sheridan until the summer of 1967 when Doug was offered a teaching position in the Great Falls Public School District as an Industrial Arts teacher at East Middle School. For almost 50 years, Doug, known by hundreds of past students as “Mr. Clanin”, taught woodworking at East Middle School, North Middle School and CM Russell High School. He was also a driver’s education instructor during much his tenure.

Doug’s love of the outdoors was undeniable. He was happiest on the Missouri river in the early morning hours waiting for the fish to start jumping. Doug was a purist. He found joy in simple pleasures like mowing the lawn on the diagonal, catching a nap in the backyard hammock, playing a game of cribbage, and making chokecherry syrup. He was quite an accomplished craftsman. He built two iconic birch strip canoes that bear native american names as a tribute to his upbringing on the Crow reservation, turned many pieces of wood furniture, tooled leather, and learned to tie flies like the wooly bugger and such. Aside from all these accomplishments his legacy will survive generations because of his devotion to his family and his faith.

Doug is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rachel Clanin, daughters Colleen Clanin and Marcia (Don) Baulch, grandchildren Madison (Chris) Wall and Connor (Amber) Longust, and three great grandchildren who all bear his family name, McKinley (Doug’s grandma’s maiden name) Wall, Levi Clayton Longust, and Clayton Michael Wall.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter