Obituary: Clifford P. Baird, Jr.

Clifford P. Baird, Jr., 82, died on December 9, 2022, of natural causes surrounded by family. The second child of Clifford P Baird, Sr. and Eleanor H Baird, Cliff was born in Abington, PA, on April 20, 1940. He grew up in New Jersey, graduating from North Plainfield High School in 1959. He enlisted in the Navy following graduation and served his country on a submarine for four years, on the USS Barbel.

He married Jeanette M. Cloutier of Worcester, MA. Together they had three children. Upon completing his Navy service in 1962, he joined the family’s International Harvester Dealership, Baird Farm Supply, Inc. in Piscataway, NJ, as a lead mechanic. He was also the general manager of the company from 1979, until his retirement in 1990. In 1990, he and his wife and their two younger children packed up their New Jersey home and moved to Great Falls, Montana to be closer to their oldest daughter and her family.

Not one for an idle retirement, Cliff soon signed on at Albertson’s as a front-end courtesy clerk. He referred to himself as a “shopping cart engineer” and enjoyed visiting with his customers and colleagues until fully retiring in 2009.

Cliff had many hobbies and interests, including painting ceramic figurines, pouring candles, creating stained glass, woodworking, and landscaping in the family’s yards. Cliff had a great love for trains and could often be caught watching trains on his phone.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette; oldest daughter, Robin Baird Hometchko, and son, Clifford P. "Tip" Baird III, all of Great Falls; and daughter, Cheryl Baird of Tampa, Florida. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, James David "JD" Hometchko of Jacksonville, NC, Tabitha Hometchko of Denver, CO, Jaycee Baird Howells of Manhattan, MT and David Brown of Great Falls; and two great-grandchildren, Jesse Smith and Andrew Hometchko.


