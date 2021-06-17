Obituary: Clyde Leroy Johnson

Clyde Leroy Johnson was born March 16, 1957, in Arlington, California to parents Marvin and Irene Johnson. He passed away June 13, 2021, at his home in Sun Prairie, Montana.

Clyde spent a few years working and traveling with the carnival. With this job, he got to visit many states. Clyde was a tinkerer and liked to make different things. He made himself a lathe, which he used to make trinkets and things like that. He made several little wooden bowls with lids.