Obituary: Clyde Leroy Johnson

March 16, 1957 - June 13, 2021
Family Photo
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jun 17, 2021
Clyde Leroy Johnson was born March 16, 1957, in Arlington, California to parents Marvin and Irene Johnson. He passed away June 13, 2021, at his home in Sun Prairie, Montana.

Clyde spent a few years working and traveling with the carnival. With this job, he got to visit many states. Clyde was a tinkerer and liked to make different things. He made himself a lathe, which he used to make trinkets and things like that. He made several little wooden bowls with lids.

Clyde is survived by his mother, Irene Johnson of Great Falls, Montana; brother, Leonard Johnson of Boise, Idaho, Peter (Laurie) Johnson of Duluth, Minnesota, and Lester Johnson; sisters, Marlene Babcock, Barbara (Alan) Herrig, and Charemon (Don) Marney, all of Great Falls, Montana; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

