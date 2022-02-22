Obituary: Cody Max Van Voast

An unfathomable void has been left by the loss of Cody Max Van Voast, who was born at home on August 17, 1995, to Max and Jennifer Van Voast in Great Falls, Montana. Cody attended Great Falls High School where he loved being a part of the Bison football team.

After graduation, he began working for the Taylor brothers. He went on to the oil fields in North Dakota where he and his team earned the top rig in the territory. Cody had just recently started working at Calumet Refinery and was very proud of his work accomplishments and his work ethic was well-noted. Another proud moment in Cody’s life was the purchase of his first home at the age of 21.

Cody had such a big heart and so much love for everyone in his life. His blue eyes and smile illuminated the room when he walked in with his tall and graceful stature. He always had a joke locked and loaded, and he couldn’t wait to make everyone laugh. Trucks were his passion, and he was always on the lookout for his next set of wheels.

Sadly, Cody passed away on February 17, 2022, at the age of 26. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer; brothers, Travis (Ellen) Nymark and Bowen (Mary) Trystianson; nieces, Renee and Tesla; nephews, Tommy and Hank; his girlfriend, Shelby Tatarka; and his best friend, Justin Ong.