Obituary: Colene May (Bryant) Hayes

Colene was born August 20, 1942, in Nampa, ID to Spencer and Faye Bryant. She was an outstanding dancer, and worked at the local drive-in. She graduated from Nampa High School in 1960. After attending community college for a short time, Colene attended and earned her cosmetology license from Superior Western Professional Beauty College in Nampa.

Colene began dating her future husband, Johnny Mike Hayes, on March 28,1959. After 41 days of dating, they both decided that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Colene married John on July 19, 1963. They were married for 57 years.

Colene was very supportive of the Jaycees, her husband's softball team, and the Shriners. She often carried her cowbell (for which she got in trouble from the umpire) to cheer on the softball team. Colene’s husband, John, is a Shriner clown, which gave her the opportunity to dress up with him. The children at the events loved her the best because she was the same size as they were!

Colene had such a big heart for her family and community. When she was going through chemotherapy, she had an amazing attitude. Her cancer doctor asked her to be an advocate to others going through chemo. She would visit and help them with their makeup, assuring them that it was okay to have a bald head, and show them how to look cute.