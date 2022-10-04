Obituary: Colette K. Messman

Colette K. Messman of Great Falls, Montana was called to the Lord on August 24, 2022, at Peace Hospice at the age of 75. Colette was born on January 7, 1947, in Shelby, Montana. She later moved to Great Falls and attended school. She lived in Denver in the 1960s, but later moved back to Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School. She loved boating, water skiing, and camping on Holter Lake.

Colette entered the Marine Corps on August 8, 1966, and attended basic training at Paris Island. She was later stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA, where she met and married Ted Hudson.

After discharge from the Marines, Colette and Ted divorced. Colette later met and married Forrest Nelson and they lived in Stevensville. She was a stay-at-home mom to her three children when they were young. When the children were older, Colette and the children moved to Kalispell where she met and married Jay Turner.