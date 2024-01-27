Obituary: Colleen Joy Kornder-Owen

Colleen Joy Kornder-Owen passed away peacefully on January 25, 2024. Colleen was born November 20, 1958, in Fergus Falls, MN to Joyce and Roger Kornder. She was born into a loving family with 5 siblings. She resided in Great Falls from 1960 until her passing.

Colleen graduated from Charles M. Russell High School and had a successful career in the law profession as a paralegal. She spent several years at Church, Harris, Johnson & Williams, P.C. She also was Clerk of the Court with Judge Bob Goff and had a passion for serving her community. She continued her paralegal career at Connor, Shannon & Penske, P.C.; and Hartelius, Durocher & Winter, P.C.

Colleen loved reading and spending time with her family. She cherished her time with her pets, especially Lexi and Yogi, her Bernese Mountain dogs. In her younger days she enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, and camping.

She was on the Board of Directors of the Community Ice Foundation and was instrumental in the creation of the Great Falls Ice Plex. She was also the President of the Great Falls Figure Skating Club for a number of years.

Colleen is survived by her husband, Rod Owen; daughter, Kinsey Owen; parents, Joyce and Roger Kornder; sisters, Sue Kornder-Campo (Bob), Rita Kornder-Lott (Dennis), and Kathy (Kas) Kornder-Hoiness (Steve); and brother, Dave Kornder (Bridget). She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved cat, Cheetoh.

