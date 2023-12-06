Obituary: Connie Alonso Clark

Connie Alonso Clark, 79, of Great Falls, passed away December 1, 2023. Connie was born May 31, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York to Manuel and Helen Alonso. She attended the local schools in Brooklyn and later attended college in Billings, Montana. It was there that she met the love of her life, Earl J. Clark. The two lived in Billings together until Earl’s passing. After that, Connie moved to Great Falls to be closer to her daughter.

Over the years Connie kept herself busy, she was involved in Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, and Rocky Mountain Cloggers. She was very proud of winning her age group at the clogging nationals at the Grand Ole Opry. She also loved to travel to Australia to visit her cousins.

Survivors include her daughters, Ellie (Wesley) Hill of Raynesford, Bobbi Schenderline of Hardin, MT; grandchildren, Connie (Chris) Stice, Tiffani (Paul) Nelson, Jay (Brain) Hill-Gierke, Desserae (Michael) Stanfield, Daniel Litzinger; great-grandchildren, Andrew (Kandice) Stice, Alex (Madison) Knutson, Michael Stanfield, Meranda Gierke, Blake (Taylor) Gierke, Isabelle Litzinger, Damian Litzinger, Daniel Litzinger Jr, Annabelle Litzinger; great-great-grandchildren, Eian Gierke and Bennett Gierke.

