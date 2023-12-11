Obituary: Connie Winney

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Connie Winney. Our loving wife and mother passed away on December 7, 2023, at the age of 59 years old from Covid-related complications. She left this world peacefully, surrounded by those dearest to her, although tragic and much too soon. Born on March 5, 1964, Connie was born in Bamberg, Germany to Inge and Martin “Marty” Sorensen. Marty was in the U.S. military, and in 1969 relocated his family to California.

Connie married and shortly after had her son, Christopher Stein, in 1982. She later had her daughter Nichole Stein in 1985. They then moved to Modesto in 1987 when the entire Harman/Stein family relocated. Connie and her children moved to Montana in 1992. She met the love of her life Daniel and began dating in 2001 and finally got married in 2013 when she gained her stepdaughter, Julia.

Connie earned her associate degree from Montana State University-Great Falls in 2010. She has worked at Columbus West Campus (later Benefis), Great Falls Surgery Center, The Rainbow, Cascade County, and recently with the State of Montana’s Probation & Parole. She loved her role with the State!

Connie had a passion for many things. She loved coffee, Mickey Mouse, gnomes (even starting her own business making them), going on road trips, attending concerts, and spending time with her family and her dogs. Most recently, Connie and Dan had taken to paddleboarding and had several adventures of just the two of them on the water. She even became a legal citizen earlier this year in January, something her mother surely would have been proud of.

She is survived by her father, Marty Sorensen (Charlene); husband, Dan; children, Chris, and Nicky; stepdaughter, Julia; grandsons, Draven and Ashton; sister, Janet; niece, Melissa (Ryan Giard); nephew, Joshua (Jamie); and great-niece and nephews, (Jolie, Bodie, and Colt). She is also survived by David (Debbi) Harman, Bonnie (Hammer), Debbie (Johnstone), Myles (Kristy) Sorensen, and their extended families. She is remembered by countless friends and colleagues who will miss her dearly.

