Obituary: Constance “Connie” Ray Barnhorst

In the early afternoon of September 6, 2022, Constance “Connie” Ray Barnhorst passed away of natural causes at her home in Helena, MT surrounded by her family. She was 78 years old.

Connie was born in Great Falls on July 30, 1944, to Daniel Edward and Myrtle Marie Hennessey. She met the love of her life, Paul, at a roller-skating rink in Great Falls. They dated for a year and were married October 10, 1964.

Connie served as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) but most importantly in life she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for always having snacks and treats in her kitchen, her sense of humor and her loving hugs. She enjoyed camping and boating with her family, baking and cooking, working on puzzles and taking pride in her beautiful flowerbeds and planters.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her sister, Sharon.

Connie is survived by her husband Paul and their three children; Paula (Allan) Maxwell of Newport, WA; John of Havre; and Cheri (Gary) Ellison of Spokane, WA. She is also survived by three of her siblings, Dannie Polk, James Hennessey, and Donna Thunstrom; and four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and her miniature dachshund Chloe.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday; October 8th at 4:00 pm, downstairs in the VFW Hall, 117 W. Main Street, East Helena, MT.

