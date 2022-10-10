Obituary: Constance Louise Becker

Constance Louise Becker passed away in the early morning hours, on Friday October 7, 2022. She was 68 years old. Most people knew and will remember her, as Connie.

She was born in Great Falls, Montana to Andrew and Dona (Duncan) Nolevanko, on December 18, 1953. She grew up here, attending Lewis and Clark Elementary and graduating from GF High School in 1972. She attended the University of Montana for 2 semesters before coming back to Great Falls to work as a Dietary Aide, at the then Columbus Hospital.

On May 1, 1976, she married Bruce Becker. They then moved to Arlington, Virginia where Bruce was stationed at the Pentagon with the US Army. Just prior to Bruce’s end of duty, they welcomed their first child, Kari Lane, in August of 1977. March Brook (1981) and Andrew Lawrence (1982) joined the family in the next few years. After Bruce’s service they hd moved back to Great Falls and had made it their home since.

She started to work at Petco and was the Small Animal Specialist. Connie worked at this job until Bruce retired from UPS in 2006. In January 2007, she decided to join her daughter Kari in the floral shop, first at Electric City Conservatory and then at Kari’s shop, My Viola Floral Studio. Connie started doing needlepoint felting of small animals, and Lulu Baby Creations was created

