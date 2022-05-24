Obituary: CoraLee (Faller) Harvey

CoraLee (Faller) Harvey, 82, of Great Falls, MT died after a lengthy battle with cancer on Thursday, February 3, 2022 after a brief stay at Peace Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Geraldine Community Church in Geraldine, MT with a luncheon to follow.

CoraLee was born June 27, 1939, to Earl and Lucille (Barkell) Faller in Great Falls. She was the oldest of three children. She grew up in Neihart, MT and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1957. She attended Great Falls Commercial college. She met the love of her life, Robert Harvey, while working at the Deaconess Hospital and they were married on March 8, 1958 in Great Falls. They lived in Fort Benton where they had their three children. In 1966 they moved to Bob's family farm in Geraldine and in 1972 they purchased property from Leo and Irene Savoie and moved the family 3 miles up ther road where they worked together until their retirement in 2000. At that time they moved to Monarch where they lived until the passing of her beloved husband in 2013. CoraLee and Bob's son Rob was living with them in Monarch and in 2014 CoraLee and Rob moved to Great Falls where they resided at the time of her passing.

CoraLee always had a smile on her face and a deep love for all of her family and friends. She loved to cook and bake and found great joy entertaining. She was always looking for a new recipe to try. She loved to sew, quilt and do crafts and enjoyed making things for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Geraldine and then in Monarch, a long-time member of the Pastime Club and Birthday Club in Geraldine and along with her husband and children, were founding members of the Chouteau County Trailblazers and they participated in 25 trail rides.

CoraLee and Bob loved to travel and took many trips with family and friends. She took great joy in taking her kids, grand kids and great-grand kids on a cruise in December of 2018.

CoraLee is survived by her daughter Brenda (John) Siebrandt of Geraldine, son Rob of Great Falls, sister Deb (Steve) Yurecko of Lake Oswego, OR, brother Ken (Jacki) Faller of San Tan Valley, AZ, granddaughter Leslie (Jeremiah) Moog of Anchorage, AK, grandsons Dan (Danielle) Engellant of Geraldine and Jack Gordon of Japan, great-grand children Delanie, Ellie and Yannis Engellant and Cora, Ray and Leeland Moog, brother-in-law Chuck Harvey and Suzanne Crawford, sister-in-law Dorothy Clark and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

CoraLee was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her beloved daughter Linda Harvey, her parents Earl and Lucille Faller and her father and mother-in-law George and Helen Harvey.

The family requests donations to the Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation, 3004 15th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405, any cancer related charity or to the charity of your choice.