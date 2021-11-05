Obituary: Craig Allan Compher Sr.

Craig A. Compher Sr., 74, of Great Falls, a Vietnam Veteran and bowyer of C & N Archery, passed on to Jesus’ loving arms on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Craig joined the Army and became a radio operator where he was deployed to Vietnam in 1965 in the 1st Air Cav. He earned the CIB Combat Infantrymans Badge while deployed.

He was passionate for archery and hunting where he finally made it in the record books. It wasn’t just a hobby or a profession, but a life-long dream. Craig offered lessons, coffee, and storytelling free of charge.

Craig is survived by his wife, Nina Compher of Great Falls; daughter, Jean Cota of Barton, VT; son, Craig Allan Compher Jr. of Stowe, OH; sister, Linda Cargill; brother, Gary Compher; and five grandchildren.