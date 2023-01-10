Obituary: Craig Allen Bimler

Craig Allen Bimler passed away on December 30, 2022. Craig was born November 16, 1979 to Allen Bimler and Janice Martinson in Billings, Montana. He grew up in Great Falls where he attended CMR. Craig was on the cross-country team for four years where he and his teammates went on to be state champs. He graduated from CMR in 1998 and went on to receive his Bachelor’s of Science and Biology from Carroll College in 2002.

He was a salesman for CJD Great Falls and was later promoted to F&L Manager. Upon leaving CJD, he was hired at Honda as their new Sales Manager. Showing his hardworking nature and strong work ethic, Craig worked his way up to be the General Manager at Honda in Great Falls.

Craig enjoyed water skiing, tubing, and driving his boat. Snowmobiling was one of his favorites with his buddies in Cooke City, Mt. He liked hunting with his dad starting at the age of 10 years old. He also enjoyed bow hunting. Cruz and Coyer were the light of his life. He loved watching them excel in school, sports, and life in general.

Craig Bimler is survived by his parents, Allen (Pam) Bimler and Janice (Dale) Martinson Wolf; sons, Cruz and Coyer; sister, Erin Bimler; and stepbrothers, Shaun and Dylan Taturka, and Tyler, Kolby, and Trey Wolf. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.