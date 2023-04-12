Obituary: Craig Elden Simonson

Craig Elden Simonson passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. He rode off to the sunset like a true cowboy. Craig was born in Warren, Minnesota on August 25, 1959, to Marjorie and Jerome Simonson. His family moved from Warren in 1970 to Power, Montana, where he would attend PHS.

After graduating in 1978, he enlisted into the US army and served his country for three years. He was honorably discharged in 1981.

After retiring from the US Army, he worked on various ranches in Montana. He found his niche in welding and continued to weld for many years.

The greatest day of his life was when his daughter Karlee was born. He loved his child with all his heart. He glowed when people asked about his little girl. He loved her until his last breath.

He is survived by his daughter, Karlee (Bryan) Simonson of Helena; parents, Marge and Jerome of Power; his siblings, Steve (Cindy) of Rudyard and Scott (Paula) of Deltona, Florida; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



