Obituary: Curtis Allen Coster

Curtis Allen Coster, age 28, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Curtis graduated from Charles M. Russell High School in 2013 and went on to join the United States Air Force in 2014 after welcoming his beautiful daughter, Emma Coster.

He married his wife, Destiny Coster, in 2017. In 2019, they welcomed his “little buddy,” Liam Coster.

He had a passion for cars and achieved ASC Certifications through Toyota, while being an automotive mechanic at Corwin Toyota of Bellevue. Curtis loved his kids, family, and friends with his whole heart. He had a loving heart and a glowing smile. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors, fishing and hunting. He loved racing cars and playing with RC cars with his kids.

Survived by his wife of 6 years, Destiny Coster; children, Emma and Liam; parents, Douglas and Victoria Coster; sisters, Tiffany, Sierra, and Trisha Coster; paternal grandmother, Queenie Coster; maternal great-aunt and uncle, Allen and Helen Webb.

A celebration of life will be held at O’Connor Memorial Chapel on Thursday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



