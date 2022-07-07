Obituary: Curtis "Brent" Gaylord, Jr.

Known best by his middle name, Curtis ”Brent” Gaylord, Jr. passed away June 26, 2022, at the age of 82. Brent dedicated his life to journalism, community, hard work, and family. He was born in Osceola, WI to Curtis and Mary Gaylord. After graduating from Hamline University in St. Paul, MN in 1962, Brent married Joanne Rae Norsby and began climbing the newspaper industry ladder.

In 1967, Brent's love for Montana spurred them to move to Joanne’s hometown of Valier, MT. In 1969, driven by their entrepreneurial spirit, Brent and Joanne founded The Prairie Star, an agricultural, lifestyle publication focused on Montana ag producers.

In 1985, Brent and Joanne entered into a joint restaurant/bar venture with Jerry Norsby, Joanne’s brother, when they purchased The Lighthouse property on Lake Frances. They sold the property to Bob and Sue Kovatch in 1989 and also sold The Prairie Star that same year. In 2000, Brent and Joanne, along with other Prairie Star employees, co-founded another agricultural publication, The Trader’s Dispatch. After several successful years, they fully retired to their farm on Birch Creek west of Valier. Brent and Joanne moved to Belt, MT in 2020.

Brent was a valuable member of his community and an active member of the Valier United Methodist Church and Valier Area Development Corporation all while raising four boys with Joanne.

Brent is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joanne; sons, Doug (Seana), Eric (Shirstie), Joe (Krista), and Ben (Bobbi Jo); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other loved ones.