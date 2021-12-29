Obituary: Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Perkins

Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Perkins passed away on December 15, 2021. She was born on April 29, 1958, in Baker, Oregon to Kathryn and Henry Legare.

She worked as a hairdresser for many years and also worked for the County. She loved to go camping and fishing. She was a great fan of football, especially the Seahawks.

Cindy is survived by her husband, James Perkins; daughter, Karyll Lee Perkins; sisters Donna Mann and Kathy Strobel; and brothers Dan Legare and Mel Legare.