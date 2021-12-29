Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Perkins

April 29, 1958 - December 15, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Perkins</b><br/><b>April 29, 1958 - December 15, 2021</b>
Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Perkins April 29, 1958 - December 15, 2021
Posted at 8:51 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 10:52:50-05

Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Perkins passed away on December 15, 2021. She was born on April 29, 1958, in Baker, Oregon to Kathryn and Henry Legare.

She worked as a hairdresser for many years and also worked for the County. She loved to go camping and fishing. She was a great fan of football, especially the Seahawks.

Cindy is survived by her husband, James Perkins; daughter, Karyll Lee Perkins; sisters Donna Mann and Kathy Strobel; and brothers Dan Legare and Mel Legare.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader