Obituary: Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Melton

Cynthia “Cindy” Sue Melton, aged 65, passed away on January 23, 2024. She was born on January 8, 1959, in Mora, MN. Despite learning that she was born hard of hearing, Cindy accomplished a great deal. After high school she completed LPN training.

In January 1980, she moved to GF to help her cousin, Judy Rude Riesenberg, who had been recently widowed with 2 young children.

She worked at Deaconess Hospital as an LPN on the night shift. She worked many years as an Administrative Clerk/Office Manager for Central Printing. She also compiled the MT High School Coaches Assn booklet for their annual meeting in Great Falls. She also delivered newspapers on several routes.

While delivering papers, one cold winter night she found an elderly man sitting alone on the sidewalk. She called for help and stayed with him until the police arrived. Later, the City Commission honored her at a luncheon with a plaque for saving his life. She was so kind and helpful to others.

She is survived by her children, Amanda, Heidi, Daniel, and Katie; grandson, Travis; ex-husband, Roy Melton; brothers, Kevin and Calvin Nelson; sister, Luann (Steve) Gutzkow; nieces Mindy (Scott) Milliman, Daniel and Hayden Milliman, Reno Williams; nephew, Corbin Williams; brother-in-law, Richard (Angela) Williams; uncles, aunts, great nieces and nephews, many cousins, extended family; and kind friend, Gene Meek.

