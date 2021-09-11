Obituary: Cynthia Tietjen

Cynthia Tietjen of Great Falls, passed away suddenly on August 26, 2021, at the age of 64. Cynthia Dawn Edwards was born on November 25, 1956, in Great Falls, MT to William Edwards and Joann (Rebman) Edwards. The family moved to Cut Bank in 1957, Choteau in 1961, and finally west of Conrad in 1962. They were involved in farming and ranching until 1972.

She attended her first four years of schooling at a country school west of Conrad. The school was eventually shut down. She attended school in Conrad from 5th grade through her sophomore year. The family moved to Great Falls in 1972, and she finished her last two years at CMR High School, graduating in 1974.

She married Jan Tietjen on September 24, 1983, in Black Eagle, MT. She and Jan moved to Boise, ID in 1988. While there, they had their only child, Lyndsay, who was born in December of 1990. She was involved in bookkeeping and accounting services until retiring. She was always active with St. Marks Church and school functions while Lyndsay was growing up. Cindi moved back to Great Falls in 2009.