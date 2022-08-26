Obituary: Dale D. Ost

Dale D. Ost, 91, of Great Falls, passed away from natural causes at Peace Hospice on August 24, 2022. Dale was born January 13, 1931 in Beulah, North Dakota. He married Leona Miller in Fairview, Montana in 1949.

Dale retired from Great Falls Public Schools, and later drove the school bus for Our Lady of Lourdes School. He loved fishing and traveling in his RV.

Dale is survived by his wife of 73 years, Leona, son Allan (Sue) Ost of Havre, daughter Paulette (Ed) Patterson of Great Falls, 5 grandchildren and their spouses, and 7 great-grandchildren, along with many other relatives and friends.