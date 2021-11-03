Obituary: Dale Fladstol

Dale Fladstol passed away on October 18, 2021, at the age of 81. He was born in Conrad, MT on February 6, 1940. He farmed the family farm all of his life until he retired.

He was part of the search and rescue team for 25 years and was active in the church in Cascade. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, gardening, helping neighbors with snow plowing, and other projects.

Dale married Philomena Habets on September 21, 1996. They lived on the family farm until 2021 and then moved to their new home in the Dearborn area.