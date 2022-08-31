Watch Now
Obituary: Dale Glen Hallock

Dale Glen Hallock passed away at age 80 on Friday, August 26, 2022
Dale Glen Hallock, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away and entered the presence of his savior Jesus at age 80 on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Benefis Hospital. Dale was born on September 26, 1941, in Glasgow, MT to Glen and Mildred Hallock. Dale earned his bachelor’s degree in Music Education from the University of Montana in 1962.

It was at UM that he met the love of his life, Linda Branstetter, from Lewistown, MT. They were married in December of 1963 and had a strong and loving marriage for 58 years. They were blessed with three children, Karla, Chris, and Kelly. He was a wonderful father to them, and he experienced so much joy in his relationships with his kids, their spouses, and all his grandkids.

Music was one of his passions all his life. Dale was a gifted euphonium player and band director and taught music for 58 years. He taught at Medicine Lake, Scobey, Glendive, Billings Senior, and the University of Great Falls.

Dale’s other passions were bird hunting, fishing, camping, and boating. Dale was a “dead-eye” with a shotgun, and he loved spending time with family and friends in the Montana outdoors.

