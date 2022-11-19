Obituary: Dale L. Petzold

Dale L. Petzold, 82, of Great Falls passed away on November 11, 2022. Dale was born on June 11, 1940, to Cecil and Kathryn (Morden) Petzold in Detroit, MI. He went on to attend Northern Michigan University receiving a bachelor’s degree before earning his master’s from Wayne State University. Dale would spend the next 30 years teaching in Southfield Public Schools where he taught biology, green house management and chemistry. He was the science department head.

It was during his time in Southfield that Dale would meet his true love, Roxann, and on July 22, 1978 the two were wed at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church. Dale was a man of many passions. He was a church elder, Lions Club President, and Chairperson of Michigan Science Teachers Conference to name a few. He loved playing Golf, sailing and gardening.

He will be missed by many but especially his wife, Roxann of Great Falls, MT; sons, Jeremy (Kristy) Petzold of Canton, Michigan, Anthony (Tammy) Petzold of Great Falls, MT, and Adam (Shizuka) Petzold of Camp Pendleton, CA; sister, Janice (Chuck) Waugaman of Livonia, MI; brother, Irv (Terri) Petzold Owensboro, KY; and grandchildren, Ethan, Jared, Gavin, Sara, Ryan, Nora, and Evvie. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

