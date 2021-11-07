Obituary: Dale Leon Smith

Dale Leon Smith passed away October 21, 2021, from natural causes at Benefis Hospital after a brief illness. He was the first-born son to Robert and Gloria Smith at Turner AFB in Albany, Georgia on May 22, 1961. At the age of three he moved to Loring, Maine, where he was gifted with a wonderful brother, Michael Scott Smith. Two years later, he moved to Germany where he learned fluent German while going to a German school. Next, he moved to England for four years to enjoy the company of his grandparents, Aunt Diana, and other family members, where he and Michael went to a local thatched roofed school, making many good friends.

He first came to Great Falls in 1970, went to McKinley Elementary School for 2 years and then again went overseas. This time to Incirlik, Adana, Turkey. He was fortunate to visit many countries for vacations and enjoyed the weekend beach parties. Then he came back to Great Falls and enjoyed participating in May Carol theatrical presentations and attended Great Falls High School, graduating in 1979. He attended MSU for 2 years and then went on to a job in Arizona. Finally, he returned to Great Falls and worked many different jobs.

He is survived by his loving parents; brother, Michael; sister-in-law, Paige; niece, Kylee; and step-nephews, Caleb & Devon. He is preceded in death by all four grandparents, Aunt Diane and Uncles, Jim, Jerry, Frank & John. He was a very intelligent and caring man and will be missed by all who knew him.

Services will be held at a later date due to Covid. May God Bless You, Dale.