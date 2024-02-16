Obituary: Dale Vernon Crosby

Dale Vernon Crosby was born in Miles City, MT on July 2nd 1944 to Donald and Alma Crosby. Dale was raised in Forsyth, MT until age 10 when his father died. They then moved to Lewistown, MT so his mother could attend nursing school. During high school the family moved to Great Falls, MT.

During Dale’s lifetime he did many things, including playing and coaching youth football. After high school Dale joined the Marine Corp Reserves, while working at Anaconda Smelter in Great Falls. In 1967 Dale married Ellen Nauman and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2023.

Following, they moved to Seattle where he was active in his local church. They then moved to Portland, OR where Dale attended Multnomah School of the Bible while serving as a youth pastor. During his time at Multnomah he was offered the position of pastor at Troutdale Baptist Church in Troutdale, OR. Then he graduated from Multnomah School of the Bible with a degree in Biblical Education. He continued to serve at Troutdale Baptist for several years.

Dale and Ellen started their family with their son, Donald in 1976 who sadly passed away at 3 months of age. They then welcomed their daughters, Michelle and Jennifer the following years. They later moved back to Great Falls to be closer to their parents. During this time Dale filled several pulpits in rural churches in the surrounding areas. Later Dale was a certified chemical counselor and worked at Providence Chemical Dependency Center.

Dale owned A to Z Lock and Key for 17 years in three different locations in Great Falls. He then did over the road trucking for a few years and school bus driving. Dale lastly volunteered with Foster Grandparents for 10 years. This included serving at the juvenile detention center, junior high and elementary schools.

Dale is survived by his wife Ellen, daughters Michelle Crosby who lives in Spokane, Wa and Jennifer Crosby with son in law John Hancock and their two sons; John and Michalle who live in Evanston, IL. Dale has a sister, Jean Westlund who is in Mesa, AZ.

