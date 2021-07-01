Obituary: Dan Hinckley

Dan Hinckley, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Great Falls surrounded by loving family, on the evening of June 3, 2021. Dan was born on January 27, 1940, in Moab, Utah to Orville and Elsie Hinckley.

Dan’s career was spent as a Wildlife Biologist and as a firefighting supervisor for both the state and federal government, first in the state of Utah, Texas, and then ultimately in his beloved state of Montana. Dan was passionate about his work and equally passionate about living every day to the fullest. On most days, Dan could be found working in his greenhouse or in the garden, hunting and fishing with his son and grandson, skiing, running, and enjoying life with his wife, Carolee.

He is survived by his wife, Carolee; her sons, Chris (Kalista), Lee (Rachel), Brian (Lorrie); Carolee’s grandchildren; his daughter, Kris (Corinne Crncich) Hinckley; his son, Dale (Debbie) Hinckley; his daughter, Kim (Bill DuBeau) Hinckley; his grandchildren, Chase Hinckley, Chelsea (Jeremy) Leibrand; his sister, MaryLynn Hinckley; and his nephews, Keith and Wil Case.