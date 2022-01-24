Obituary: Dan Hjelvik

Dan Hjelvik passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022. He was born July 13, 1943, in Butte, Montana to James and Thelma Hjelvik. Dan grew up with a proud mining heritage and the love of reading inherited from his mother, and the love of hunting and fishing inherited from his dad.

His thirst for knowledge led him to study history at Montana State College. He completed his degree with a minor in English. During his years at college, he met and fell in love with Karen Flacker. The two married in 1966 and they began their teaching careers in Jordan, Montana. The pair later settled in Great Falls, Montana, where Dan began teaching English at Great Falls High School. Their son James joined them on August 29, 1969.

Over the years, Dan worked hard to inspire students and motivate them to love English often using his sense of humor, of which, to this day, many stories are told. In the summers, Dan worked in the field for the Forest Service as he enjoyed the outdoors. He later began dispatching fire crews across Montana and many other states. Dan served in the Montana National Guard and the Army Reserves.