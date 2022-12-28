Obituary: Dana Ray Lutz

Watch Now
Dana Ray Lutz was born January 4, 1975 to Ann and David Lutz in Great Falls, MT. He passed away from a heart attack on December 21, 2022.

He attended Russell Elementary, North Middle School and C. M. Russell High School. Dana enjoyed being outdoors, especially at the family’s homestead near East Glacier Park.

He enjoyed fishing, building things, and hunting. He had a passion for repairing guns, reloading ammunition and making knives. Dana also loved his many pets he had throughout his life, especially his beloved cat Bernie.

He is survived by his mother, Ann (Molter) Lutz of Great Falls; father, David Lutz of Cut Bank; sister, Sara (Lutz) Kegel; brother, Jesse Lutz; and many other beloved family member and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

