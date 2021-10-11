Obituary: Daniel Alan Biehl

Daniel Alan Biehl was born June 9, 1981, in Billings Montana to Randy and Colleen Flaherty Biehl. His family lived in Red Lodge, Montana where he developed his love of the outdoors. In Red Lodge, he participated in Boy Scouts and Little Guy Wrestling prior to the family moving to Great Falls.

He attended East Middle School and graduated from Great Falls High School being involved with band, choir, the German club, football, wrestling, and track and field. He continued playing football and track and field while in college.

He graduated from Montana State University- Billings with a B.S. in Health & Human Performance and a Master of Science in Sports, Fitness & Recreational Management. He was a track and field coach at Billings West High school and MSU-Billings. At the University of Montana, he worked as a graduate intern for the Athletic & Marketing directors.

He was an optics and outdoor gear specialist at Scheels Sporting Goods in Great Falls. Dan genuinely enjoyed helping people, especially with hunting, sports, and the problems families and friends faced in life.