Obituary: Daniel Allen Yarger

Daniel Allen Yarger, an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend left us on July 27, 2022. He would have celebrated his 70th birthday on September 9, 2022. Dan took pride in his years of construction, building his future retirement home in Ulm in 2021. Whether he was building a grain bin, pole barn, or one of many homes, he was known for his quality.

His family was his pride and joy. He married Kathy in 1981 and together they created their family starting with Callie Rae Munski (Josh), and 5 years later, Jack Daniel Yarger (Mona). He was blessed with two grandsons, Izaak and Hudson, whom he spent endless hours teaching the trades and the importance of enjoying the great outdoors. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .