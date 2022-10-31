Obituary: Daniel John Seymour

Daniel John Seymour, 43, of Dearborn, MT passed away due to complications following an ATV accident on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born July 15, 1979, to Toni Grondin and John Seymour in Oak Harbor, WA. Daniel was married to his wife Holly Butkewicz, on October 17, 2009.

He loved all things hunting and being outdoors. He was previously a carpenter and loved doing projects around the home he purchased with his wife in August of 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Holly Seymour; sons, Daniel Seymour-Nesbitt and Joseph Nesbitt; daughter, Lolita Seymour; brother, Garrett Seymour; sister, Kathleen Seymour; and both of his parents, Toni and John. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



