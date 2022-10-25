Obituary: Daniel Joseph “Butch” Gregier

Daniel Joseph “Butch” Gregier passed away at Benefis Hospital on the evening of October 21, 2022, at the age of 75, from complications of COVID and long-standing health issues. Dan was born on January 26, 1947, to Hilary and Lillian Gregier in Butte, Montana, and worked at the Berkeley Mining Pit after high school graduation and like many sons of his generation, he was drafted into service during the Vietnam War. He served his country as a Marine.

He went on to attend University of Montana Western, and after graduation, returned home to Butte where he met his beautiful bride, Sherrie Driscoll. The couple moved to Great Falls after marriage where Dan took a job working at the Deaf and Blind School.

Over the course of his career, he dedicated his life to education and children, serving as a Special Education Teacher, a District Administrator, and Associate Principal for CMR High School, for the Great Falls Public School District.

Dan is survived by his wife, Sherrie Gregier; daughter, Eryn (Scott) McElroy; grandchildren, Michael, Kole, Isaiah, JoJo, and Jaycee; great-grandsons, Grayson and Michael; daughter, Andie (Vipul) Darji; granddaughters, Isha and Maya; son, Nathan (Laurel) Gregier; grandsons, Oliver and Everett; son, Joel (Linda) Gregier; grandsons Benjamin and Caleb; and his big sister, Sandy Smith. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .



