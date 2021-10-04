Obituary: Daniel Lee Lashway

Daniel Lee Lashway fought his last battle and passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, with his wife, Sheryll by his side. Danny was born to Zelma H. (Norcutt) and Joseph C. Lashway on February 16, 1947. He spent his elementary years attending Crowe School on the Fairfield Bench, high school at Fairfield and graduating Cascade High in 1965.

After high school he was employed at Checker Auto Clinic looking for a career in the automotive field. The Vietnam War interrupted that, and he was drafted into the Army. Danny excelled with the 1st Calvary division and became their leader. In September of 1968, his platoon took an attack and Danny was seriously wounded. He was discharged with 100% disability and received the Purple Heart.