Obituary: Daniel Mazzolini

Daniel Mazzolini passed away at his home on August 12, 2023. He was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on September 21, 1992 but grew up in Great Falls and graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 2011.

Dan loved all animals, science, and outer space. He was an avid reader about astronomy and astrophysics with Neil deGrasse Tyson being one of his favorite authors.

Dan enjoyed online gaming with friends near and far, including his best friend Levi who could make him laugh harder than anyone on Earth.

Dan worked at North 40 Outfitters since 2017. Many of his coworkers became good friends.

Dan was the most beloved son to Nora and Craig and beloved brother to AJ.

He was very sweet and kindhearted, and had a wicked sense of humor and a knack for storytelling.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)