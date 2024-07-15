Obituary: Daniel Orson Wells

USAF Chief Master Sergeant Daniel Orson Wells, 58 years old of Great Falls, Montana, was deployed to Heaven on July 11, 2024.

He was tragically killed in an auto accident and taken from all of us much too early. He was a loving husband, father, and loyal friend. He served 28 years in the U.S. Air Force and traveled the world before retiring in 2013.

He was born on September 25, 1965, in Yakima, Washington. He married the love of his life, Pamela Jean Moraskie, in 1992 and they brought three amazing children into the world.

He loved fly fishing with his son, Craig. He loved camping, hiking, tinkering with cars, and working on projects around the house. He took great pride in everything he did.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Wells of 32 years; his children, Megan (Tanner) Watkins, Craig Wells, and SRA Benjamin Wells; his brother, Jerry (Linda) Wells; his sisters, Deanna (Ken) Paterson, Barbara (Eric) Paasche; Richard (Wendy) Moraskie; Renee (Joe) Aafedt; and Michael Moraskie; and his mother-in-law, Verda “Corky” Moraskie.

