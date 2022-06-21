Obituary: Daniel Sean Feldman

Daniel Sean Feldman of Billings passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022, in Great Falls, Montana. Dan was born on May 15, 1971, to Francis “Frank” and Eileen Feldman in Missoula. He spent the majority of his upbringing in Great Falls where he made numerous lifelong friends and was a proud graduate of C.M. Russell High School in 1989.

Following graduation, he attended the University of Montana becoming a diehard Griz football fan. While in Missoula he began following in his dad’s footsteps in the construction industry working with Washington Group on the Reserve Street Improvement Project. This led him to several locations throughout Montana including Glasgow, MT where he met Lana Jakanoski. The two of them moved to Boise, Idaho in 1997 as Dan continued to work for Morrison Knudsen Construction. They were married in 1999.

Dan earned a degree in Construction Management from Boise State University in 2003. In 2004, they welcomed their first daughter Brynn and soon thereafter returned to Montana spending a short time in Lewistown before settling in Billings. They welcomed their second daughter, Savannah in 2008. Dan and Lana divorced in 2011.